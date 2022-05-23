“They attacked my residence”, says Mayiandit Commissioner after surviving assassination attempt

Unity State’s Mayiandit County Commissioner has said calm has returned in the area following an attempt to kill him on Sunday.



Dr. Gatluak Nyang came under an attack at his residence in Mayiandit town allegedly by youth from neighboring Leer County.

The armed youth also attacked the market in the area before they were repelled by the area forces.

The attack left a 9-year-old child wounded with no death casualty reported.

Nyang accuses the Leer County youth of targeting the lives of people in Mayiandit.

“Yesterday [Sunday], we were attacked at 12 PM by the armed youth. They attacked my residence and the market,” Commissioner Nyang said.

“The cattle camp was near but they did not attempt take the cattle because they just want to kill people,”

“They wounded a nine-year-old child on his hand. They caused fear among the community, the community ran away but thank to God this end peacefully,”

“They came from Leer town even when the Police and the SSPDF ran after them, they ran inside Leer.”

The incident comes a week after Mayiandit youth allegedly attacked Leer town where 21 people were killed from both sides.

Mayiandit County Commissioner Nyang had denied his youth carried out the attack.

On the latest development of an attack on Nyang’s residence, Leer County Commissioner, Stephen Taker, denies any involvement of his youth in the attack.

However, he says, they are still investigating to establish if the attackers went from his county.

“I just heard it yesterday in the evening and we are working very hard to know who those are,” said Commissioner Taker.

“If it happens that they are the youth of Leer, we will capture them. We are working very hard to find out who are those who went there”.

