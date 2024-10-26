The U.S. Embassy calls for action against Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment

The US Embassy in Juba has called on stakeholders in the humanitarian and development assistance sector to commit to the zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment and uphold the dignity and safety of all individuals by actively preventing such acts.

The Embassy’s call comes as nations today commemorate the Global Day of Action on Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom on Friday, the Juba-based American Embassy said: “This Day is important for accountability and protection against violations in relation to USAID programming, critical to the access of humanitarian and development work.”



The Embassy called for prompt investigations of all allegations with support from the transitional government authorities coupled with swift and appropriate actions taken against the perpetrators while ensuring that survivors are supported.

It went on to urge all those who participate in humanitarian and development aid sector to promote a culture of accountability and encourage reporting of concerns without fear of retaliation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Israel hits Iran with retaliatory air strikes Previous Post