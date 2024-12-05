‘The time to act is now,’ Kuol Manyang urges at resumption of Tumaini

The head of the government delegation in the Tumaini peace process, Kuol Manyang has emphasized the urgent need for unity, peace, and reconciliation, declaring that the time for immediate action to achieve lasting peace in South Sudan is now.

In a significant moment at the ongoing peace talks in Nairobi between the government and opposition group, the senior presidential advisor delivered a powerful statement highlighting the commitment of the leadership of the Transitional government of national unity to achieve lasting peace and development.

Speaking on behalf of President Salva Kiir Mayardit, he conveyed warm greetings from the President and the people of South Sudan, emphasizing that the Tumaini initiative is a testament to President Kiir’s unwavering dedication to ensuring peace in the country.

“The leadership and vision of President Kiir continue to inspire us,” Manyang stated.

He underscored that the initiative was a product of the President’s steadfast commitment to bringing unity, reconciliation, and development to the nation, and he expressed honour in representing this dedication to engaging all stakeholders for South Sudan’s prosperity.

As the head of the government delegation, Manyang emphasized the importance of peace talks in South Sudan’s future.

He was clear in his mandate, calling on President William Ruto and the mediators to intensify their efforts in persuading key opposition leaders—such as General Thomas Chirilo, General Simon Getwech, and others—to join the Tumaini initiative.

He stressed that a comprehensive peace process was needed, one that includes every willing participant, for South Sudan to heal and rebuild.

Manyang also took the opportunity to express gratitude to Kenya for its pivotal role in hosting the peace talks.

He acknowledged the country’s longstanding support for South Sudan, from its contributions during the liberation struggle to its continued solidarity in the post-independence period.

“We are grateful for Kenya’s unwavering commitment to regional stability,” he said, recognizing Kenya’s hospitality as a reflection of their deep commitment to peace.

The community of Sante Egidio, which has played a critical role in fostering peace in South Sudan, was also commended.

Manyang noted that the Rome initiative, hosted by the Sant Egidio community, had laid the groundwork for the current talks in Nairobi, with significant efforts made since 2019 to bridge gaps between the parties.

He stated that their contribution, along with that of Kenya and IGAD, was crucial in moving the peace process forward.

Reflecting on South Sudan’s journey, Manyang spoke of the nation’s hard-won independence, which was achieved through courage, resilience, and sacrifice after more than two decades of struggle.

He reminded the audience that the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005 and South Sudan’s independence in 2011 were only possible through unity and solidarity.

Despite the challenges South Sudan faced in the years since independence, Manyang emphasized that the foundation for peace, built by past efforts, should not be forgotten.

Acknowledging the opposition groups’ contributions to the peace process, Manyang extended respect to former SPLA commanders who had played pivotal roles in the liberation struggle.

He urged everyone, including the opposition, to draw upon their shared legacy to build a peaceful future for South Sudan.

Manyang reflected on the difficulties faced by South Sudan post-independence, noting challenges such as conflict, economic instability, and governance struggles.

While mistakes were made due to inexperience, he called on South Sudan’s leadership to learn from these setbacks and unite in correcting them for the future.

“We must not let these setbacks define us,” he stated. “Instead, they should motivate us to rebuild a brighter future for our children.”

One of the key points Manyang raised was the importance of aligning the Toumayini initiative with the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), the revitalized framework for resolving South Sudan’s conflict.

He made it clear that the peace process should build on existing agreements, not start from scratch.

The 2018 peace agreement, he said, remains the cornerstone of the peace process, guiding efforts towards governance, security, and national reconciliation.

Despite challenges in implementing the R-ARCSS provisions, including delays in security arrangements, Manyang confirmed that the upcoming elections, initially planned for December 2024, would now be scheduled for December 2026.

He urged opposition groups to return home and engage in the electoral process, ensuring free and fair elections in 2026.

“The time to act is now,” Manyang declared, calling on all South Sudanese to unite for peace and development.

He highlighted the country’s natural resources and potential for economic growth, emphasizing that redirecting efforts from conflict to development could transform South Sudan into a prosperous and opportunity-filled nation.

In closing, Manyang extended a message of reconciliation and unity, urging all factions to join in the spirit of patriotism and work together for the collective good.

“Let us set aside our differences,” he said, “and focus on rebuilding South Sudan.”

Through unity, he believed South Sudan could achieve the peace and prosperity envisioned during the liberation struggle—a nation of hope, justice, and opportunity for all.

Manyang’s words echoed a call for solidarity, commitment, and action in shaping a brighter future for South Sudan, adding that the road to peace may be long, but with collective effort, it remains an achievable goal.