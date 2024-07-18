The shocking tales of GBV in Ikwoto County and an NGO’s intervention.

In Ikwoto County of Eastern Equatoria State, national organization Root of Generations (RoG) is redoubling efforts to rescue and provide services to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV), including harrowing incidents of domestic violence.

RoG said Ikwoto records the highest number of GBV cases every week, ranging from wife battering to deadly bloodshed against women and children.

Its Executive Director Dorong Grace said they are providing services to GBV survivors in Ikwoto, Budi and Kapoeta, where many of such cases are committed by intimate partners, who use cultural beliefs to justify the crimes.

“On a monthly basis, we can record more than 25 cases. So far, if we say from February to June is almost 125 cases and this is just in Ikwoto alone. In Budi, we also recorded 10 cases on weekly basis.”

Ms. Grace narrated the story of Anjelina (not her real name), a 24-year-old widow, who suffered domestic abuse from her inherited husband.

Married at the age of 16 years, Anjelina fled to Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya after war broke out in South Sudan 2016, with her 9-month-old son.

Unfortunately, her 21-year-old husband who decided to remain behind at home, died during a cattle raid, along Kidepo valley in 2023.

While in Kakuma, Angelina happened to birth another child outside of wedlock. She finally returned from the camp to finalize some rituals for her late husband as Logir tradition requires.

While at Napojore village, Angelina was ordered to be inherited by the brother of her late husband.

In April 2024, Angelina became the subject of abuse from her new husband, who accused her of infidelity while she was in Kakuma refugee camp. One time, he assaulted the widow, leaving her with a severe injury.

A few days after the incident, Angelina’s husband found her 3-year-old baby playing with his elder brother at the compound yard, and, filled with rage, the man grabbed the baby from the legs and smashed him against the tree.

While the baby’s lifeless body laid and the neighbors watched the horrendous act in shock, the perpetrator then pulled the dead baby and locked him with Angelina’s other child in the house for more than 24 hours.

Witnesses recall the man snarling “I don’t care who you are but if you dare me, I will finish you like this dead bastard.’’ as threats against any one sympathizing with his victim.

Anjelina was left helpless – and her other son in shock at the sight of his dead sibling. In the end, the chief of the area managed to convince the perpetrator to release the body for burial.

– ROG notified –

RoG Focal Person in Ikwoto learned about Anjelina’s plight through her closest friend, but it proved very difficult to safely intervene.

The organization said having a direct conversation with Anjelina was almost impossible as the husband threatened anyone who tries to approach the woman and her child.

However, Anjelina’s friend, who notified the organization, devised a plan to engage the husband and request to meet the survivor at the nearest hospital.

“In the meeting at hospital Anjelina proposed that the only way to ever survive was for her to return to Kakuma,” Ms. Grace said.

“But she had nothing on her hand. Her husband controlled everything they had. To her, it was like a total prison with complete torture chambers.”

Fortunately, Ms. Grace said RoG set aside some cash for probono services, and Anjelina, with help of her friend managed to escape from the grip of the most violent man in her life.

She later called the organization to confirm her arrival in Kakuma. Anjelina said had it not been for the probono services, she would have been the next victim of violence from her late husband’s brother.

According to a 2018 World Health Organization study, substantial proportions of women aged between 15 and 64 in South Sudan experience GBV either in form of physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.