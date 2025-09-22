The Machar Case: Why the Judge halted proceedings

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The trial of suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and several senior SPLM-IO officials was adjourned on Monday after the defense team formally objected to the prosecution’s oral submissions.

Lead defense lawyer Dr Geri Raimondu argued that all submissions should be presented in a written format to ensure an official, verifiable record for the country.

The defense also challenged the involvement of a private advocate in the prosecution, citing Article 133 of the Transitional Constitution.

Raymond emphasized that prosecutorial authority is vested with the Ministry of Justice and its legal advisors, and that no other person outside the Ministry should perform these functions.

“Your Lordship, we object to these oral submissions,” Raymond stated. “We are making history. We need all things to be in written form so that we can put a record for this country.”

In response to the objection, the presiding judge adjourned the case until tomorrow, allowing the prosecution time to submit their arguments in writing.

