AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

The African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5) has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and urged consideration of the release of Dr. Riek Machar as part of efforts to ensure credible elections scheduled for December 2026.

In a declaration issued after its meeting on the margins of the AU Assembly in Addis Ababa, the committee said it expresses deep concern over the deteriorating and increasingly tense political and security situation in South Sudan and the potential of a full-scale civil war, in violation of the Ceasefire Agreement and which is worsening the humanitarian situation.”

The C5 demand for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities towards a permanent ceasefire; and calls for the expedition of the unification of forces.”

The committee also urged political leaders in South Sudan to prioritize elections scheduled for December 2026.

It calls on the leaders of the Revitalized Government and all its stakeholders to prioritise the organization of elections by December 2026 in order to meet the aspiration of the South Sudanese people in ending the extended transitional period by February 2027 and APPEAL[s] to all parties to engage in this electoral process.”

The declaration further stressed that there should not be any other extension of the transition.”

To support the electoral process, the committee urgently calls on the Government of South Sudan to provide the requisite substantive and financial support to the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Political Parties Council which are essential for ensuring free, fair and credible elections scheduled for December 2026.”

The C5 directed the AU Commission “to coordinate and collaborate with the relevant institutions of RTGoNU to develop a clear roadmap for elections and to provide technical and financial support to create conducive environment for the organization of the free, credible and inclusive elections in December 2026 inclusive of all citizens eligible to participate in the exercise.

The declaration, with the declaration requested the member states, particularly the C5, to scale up support to South Sudan, including deployment of “technical experts on Disarmament Demobilisation and Reintegration, and on Security Sector Reform,” and to provide financial and logistical support to facilitate “the holding of inclusive, peaceful, free, fair and credible elections as scheduled.”

The C5 also calls on the RTGoNU to take urgent steps towards consolidating the progress achieved and to lay the groundwork for a successful organization of the elections including the consideration of releasing all political detainees, especially Dr. Riek Machar, 1st Vice President, in the spirit of national cohesion and reconciliation.”

Reiterating that the Revitalized Agreement remains “the paramount instrument for the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan,” the committee stressed the need for its full implementation.

The move signals that the AU is linking the credibility of the December 2026 elections directly to ceasefire compliance, disarmament, unification of forces and broader security sector reform.