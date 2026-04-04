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Terekeka, Mundri East authorities recover stolen cattle, plan handover after Easter

Author: Patricia Dominic | Published: April 4, 2026

A herd of cattle seen in South Sudan. Photo credit: Justin Wateridge.

Authorities in Terekeka County, Central Equatoria State, say they have begun recovering cattle stolen during clashes between herders from Terekeka and youths from Mundri East County.

Terekeka County Commissioner Emmanuel Ladu said joint efforts with counterparts in Western Equatoria are underway to gather the stolen livestock, with plans to return them to their rightful owners after Easter.

“We are in the process. We are now collecting the cattle from both sides. So maybe after Easter we are going to return all these cattle,” Ladu said.

“We are going to meet with the government of Central Equatoria and the government of Western Equatoria in Rokun to return the cattle. And number two, we plan on arresting the criminals from both sides. The two communities have sat down with the government, and the situation is calm now.”

The commissioner added that authorities from both states will meet in Rokun to facilitate the handover and ensure accountability for those involved in the clashes.

He noted that the security situation has stabilized following dialogue between leaders of the two communities, who have agreed to cooperate with the government’s recovery plan.

Authorities said the operation aims to restore order, return stolen property, and prevent further conflict between the communities.

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