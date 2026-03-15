Terekeka launches water reservoir project to ease cattle conflicts

Authorities in Terekeka County, Central Equatoria State, have launched the construction of a water reservoir aimed at addressing water shortages and reducing conflicts linked to cattle migration.

The reservoir, covering about 3,200 square meters and capable of holding 20 million liters of water, will be constructed in the areas of Rego and Rijong.

Officials say the facility is expected to serve around 5,000 heads of cattle and support local communities during the dry season.

Leaders say the project is intended to reduce the movement of cattle in search of water, which often leads to tensions and clashes among communities.

The Central Equatoria State Minister of Peacebuilding, Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, said the issue of water scarcity has repeatedly been raised during peace conferences in the area.

“In the discussion that happened in the past, when we are conducting peace conferences, the issue of water scarcity has been surfacing from time to time. So last year, UNMMIS promised that it will fund the construction of a water catchment in central Mundari, the county authorities decided to select this particular point to be where the construction of the water catchment is going to be, because this area links two payams,” Lo-Lado said in an interview with South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Friday.

The Commissioner of Terekeka County, Emmanuel Loku Ladu Lomu, said the county faces several challenges, including cattle migration, cattle raiding and inter-communal conflicts.

“Most of the issues that are affecting Tahrir County, one is cattle migration, number two is cattle raiding, number three is inter-communal conflict. We are focusing to reduce all these things,” Lomu said.

“So at least now, this is the first thing that is happening. It means our program is going to place, because our main program as a county this time is for development. There is no development that can happen without peace, no development without security.

“So, this project, I’ve seen it as a path of at least mitigating most of the conflicts, most of the problems in Tahrir County, and we are moving on for development. And I think this is part of development even itself.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Salaam Junub, Bush Buse, said the reservoir will collect rainwater during the rainy season and store it for use during the dry months.

“When it rains, water will flow into this water reservoir, and then in dry season, it can last for four months. That means the quantity of water, which is 20 million, can only supply about 5,000 heads of cattle, and maybe 10,000 to 15,000 goats. This water is not enough, it’s not sufficient enough for the whole county, and that is why we are appealing for more support,” Buse said.

Officials say the project forms part of broader efforts to address water shortages and promote peaceful coexistence among communities in Terekeka County.