Ten journalists from City Review and Al-Hagiga suspended for protesting low pay

The management of City Review and Al-Hagiga newspapers has suspended 10 journalists in response to their protest over low wages.

One of the suspended journalists, who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity, revealed that they have been given a one-month suspension until August 29.

The journalist reported receiving the suspension notice upon arriving at work on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

According to the suspended journalist, the group includes six men and four women.

“Today, we were surprised when we came to the office with suspension letters, saying you have been suspended for one month, which is up to the 29th of August, and the reason being put there is non-compliance,” the journalist told Eye Radio.

“We didn’t expect that because we thought that the management could have responded to the reason why we were protesting, rather than adding another condition,” stated the suspended journalist.

The suspension came days after journalists from City Review and Al-Hagiga newspapers laid down their tools over low pay and alleged discrimination by the management.

In a statement dated July 29, 2024, extended to Eye Radio, the striking Journalists say, they started protesting on July 24, 2024, to push the management of RAK MEDIA to listen to their grievances.

The journalists said they notified the management in writing to increase their salaries and wages but received what they term a “Bucket of intimidation”.

They ceased submitting stories until the management addressed their grievances.

The journalists being paid in the local currency, said their salaries have lost value due to the depreciation of the pound against the US dollar.

“An expatriate in the editorial department earns not less than USD 2500 and above including free accommodation, transport, air tickets, airtime, and food, among others. Meanwhile, the highest-paid national staff receives less than 100 USD, paid in pounds,” said the journalist in a statement.

In response, the management issued a statement explaining that, due to the current economic situation in the country, they believe the staff’s demands are unsustainable.

“Following a lengthy discussion and assessment of the company’s current financial situation, it was felt that this is not sustainable under the current tough economic situation,” stated the statement.

It added, “The journalists also expressed that there is a gap between the salaries of national reporters and those paid to expatriates, with claims that an expatriate in the editorial department earns up to USD 2500. The statement is highly exaggerated, misleading, wrong and lacks evidence.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter