31st July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Ten journalists from City Review and Al-Hagiga suspended for protesting low pay

Ten journalists from City Review and Al-Hagiga suspended for protesting low pay

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 1 hour ago

A copy of City Review Newspaper publication dated June 29, 2024 - Credit: Lou Nelson/ Eye Radio

The management of City Review and Al-Hagiga newspapers has suspended 10 journalists in response to their protest over low wages.

One of the suspended journalists, who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity, revealed that they have been given a one-month suspension until August 29.

The journalist reported receiving the suspension notice upon arriving at work on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

According to the suspended journalist, the group includes six men and four women.

“Today, we were surprised when we came to the office with suspension letters, saying you have been suspended for one month, which is up to the 29th of August, and the reason being put there is non-compliance,” the journalist told Eye Radio.

“We didn’t expect that because we thought that the management could have responded to the reason why we were protesting, rather than adding another condition,” stated the suspended journalist.

The suspension came days after journalists from City Review and Al-Hagiga newspapers laid down their tools over low pay and alleged discrimination by the management.

In a statement dated July 29, 2024, extended to Eye Radio, the striking Journalists say, they started protesting on July 24, 2024, to push the management of RAK MEDIA to listen to their grievances.

The journalists said they notified the management in writing to increase their salaries and wages but received what they term a “Bucket of intimidation”.

They ceased submitting stories until the management addressed their grievances.

The journalists being paid in the local currency, said their salaries have lost value due to the depreciation of the pound against the US dollar.

“An expatriate in the editorial department earns not less than USD 2500 and above including free accommodation, transport, air tickets, airtime, and food, among others. Meanwhile, the highest-paid national staff receives less than 100 USD, paid in pounds,” said the journalist in a statement.

In response, the management issued a statement explaining that, due to the current economic situation in the country, they believe the staff’s demands are unsustainable.

“Following a lengthy discussion and assessment of the company’s current financial situation, it was felt that this is not sustainable under the current tough economic situation,” stated the statement.

It added, “The journalists also expressed that there is a gap between the salaries of national reporters and those paid to expatriates, with claims that an expatriate in the editorial department earns up to USD 2500. The statement is highly exaggerated, misleading, wrong and lacks evidence.”

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba 1

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba

Published July 29, 2024

Govt offers free viewing screens for Paris 2024 Olympics across South Sudan 2

Govt offers free viewing screens for Paris 2024 Olympics across South Sudan

Published July 25, 2024

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday 3

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday

Published July 26, 2024

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem 4

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem

Published July 28, 2024

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death 5

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death

Published July 30, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ten journalists from City Review and Al-Hagiga suspended for protesting low pay

Published 1 hour ago

S. Sudanese women urged inclusion in AU peace roles

Published 2 hours ago

S. Sudanese refugees in Sudan’s White Nile state facing dire conditions – Official

Published 2 hours ago

Two bodies of drowned soldiers in Pibor recovered

Published 3 hours ago

Kenya confirms first Mpox case

Published 3 hours ago

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.