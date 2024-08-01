Telecom companies announce tariff adjustment amid soaring inflation

Three telecommunication companies; MTN South Sudan, Zain South Sudan and Digitel have implemented the second phase of tariff adjustment that will increase mobile airtime and internet data bundles, in line with the current exchange rate.

The firms said the adjustment has taken effect on August 1, 2024, adding that the decision is essential to ensure continued investment in cutting-edge technology, network reliability and enhanced customer service.

The leading telecommunication networks announced the first implementation a three-phase increment of mobile tariff rates in September 15 2022, as guided by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The last increment which saw the doubling of subscription cost for voice bundles, also effected an increase in minimum daily internet bundles of 100 MBs from 250SSP to 515SSP for MTN, and at a similar rate for Zain.

On the other hand, Zain and MTN customers were required to spend 100 US Dollars to subscribe to 12GB MTN monthly bundles.

Meanwhile, the new tariff rates are yet to be unveiled.

“We assure our customers that every effort has been made to minimize the impact of these adjustments on their telecommunication costs,” the firms said in a statement.

The companies reiterated their commitment to providing affordable and reliable service, pledging to continue to improve customer experience and value.

After the tariff adjustments, South Sudan has the most expensive internet cost in the East Africa region and the second most expensive in the continent as well – with an average retail price of 2 dollars per one gigabyte of bandwidth.

The country is grappling with catastrophic inflation after the Sudan war damaged facilities transporting its crude oil to the Red Sea, depriving Juba of its crucial revenue generator.

This has left the pound currency perpetually weakening against the US dollar – and the government is struggling to meets its running cost – as civil servants have now gone for nearly one year without salaries.

