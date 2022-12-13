13th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Teenage gang member sent to reformatory prison for murder

Teenage gang member sent to reformatory prison for murder

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 39 mins ago

Building housing Gender-based violence court, and Juvenile court in Juba - Credit | Koang Pal Chang/Eye Radio | March 2022

The Juvenile Court in Juba on Monday sentenced one teenager to five years in reformatory school for killing a young man in January 2021.

The court also freed two other adolescents, previously charged with the crime of Culpable Homicide.

The three juvenile offenders were affiliated to the infamous Kator street gang group – Young West, which fought with so-called West Gang group over the similarity of the groups names.

The former argued that the name ‘West’ belonged to them, and demanded that the later either rename their group or pay them 5,000 SSP to buy the name.

As result, they clashed with hand tools in Giada Residential Area – resulting in the fatal injury of Malik Ater Maker with a panga.

He was taken to Giada hospital, where he succumbed to head injuries and severe loss of blood.

Judge Francis Amum, says the three offenders are all aged 17 years, and were studying in Primary 8 at the time.

When indicted, the juvenile offenders plead not guilty.

While pronouncing the verdict, Judge Francis Amum found one of the juveniles guilty of homicide, and freed two of his co-accused.

“Juvenile offender R must be sent to the reformatory school for 5 years in rehabilitation starting from 14.1.2021. Juvenile offenders D and E are set innocent and free.”

Amum ruled that the convict’s parents or guardians must pay the deceased 51 herds of cattle as blood compensation.

The defendants have until 15 days to appeal the case.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir 1

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir

Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir 2

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

Military operation against armed militia underway in Chollo Kingdom – SSPDF 3

Military operation against armed militia underway in Chollo Kingdom – SSPDF

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

“This is SPLM’s last chance”, says Awet 4

“This is SPLM’s last chance”, says Awet

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Sentry report: NSS captures key sectors including media 5

The Sentry report: NSS captures key sectors including media

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Teenage gang member sent to reformatory prison for murder

Published 39 mins ago

Rights body awards Advocate Bulla, 4 others for outstanding work

Published 17 hours ago

Chaos in parliament as MP terms colleague “liar”

Published 17 hours ago

Modric and Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final

Published 18 hours ago

UN: 40,000 people displaced in renewed Upper Nile violence

Published 18 hours ago

Salva Mathok to youth: Unite for election and flush out selfish leaders

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.