Teenage gang member sent to reformatory prison for murder

The Juvenile Court in Juba on Monday sentenced one teenager to five years in reformatory school for killing a young man in January 2021.

The court also freed two other adolescents, previously charged with the crime of Culpable Homicide.

The three juvenile offenders were affiliated to the infamous Kator street gang group – Young West, which fought with so-called West Gang group over the similarity of the groups names.

The former argued that the name ‘West’ belonged to them, and demanded that the later either rename their group or pay them 5,000 SSP to buy the name.

As result, they clashed with hand tools in Giada Residential Area – resulting in the fatal injury of Malik Ater Maker with a panga.

He was taken to Giada hospital, where he succumbed to head injuries and severe loss of blood.

Judge Francis Amum, says the three offenders are all aged 17 years, and were studying in Primary 8 at the time.

When indicted, the juvenile offenders plead not guilty.

While pronouncing the verdict, Judge Francis Amum found one of the juveniles guilty of homicide, and freed two of his co-accused.

“Juvenile offender R must be sent to the reformatory school for 5 years in rehabilitation starting from 14.1.2021. Juvenile offenders D and E are set innocent and free.”

Amum ruled that the convict’s parents or guardians must pay the deceased 51 herds of cattle as blood compensation.

The defendants have until 15 days to appeal the case.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter