Technical students restore water access in River Jur County: Practical education saves the day

RIVER JUR COUNTY, WBeG (Eye Radio) – In a powerful demonstration of community service and the value of vocational training, students from the Egyptian Technical School in River Jur County successfully repaired a broken water pump, restoring access to clean drinking water for struggling residents.

The initiative was sparked when the students noticed villagers walking long, difficult distances in search of water after the pump in their neighborhood failed weeks ago.

With approval from the school administration, the students—who are training in mechanical and electrical repair—decided to put their skills into immediate practical use to serve the community.

After two days of focused teamwork and dedication, they restored the pump to full operation, sparking joy and relief among the grateful residents.

Applying Classroom Skills

The students quickly diagnosed the fault. Paula Peter Lino, a first-year student in the Electrical and Solar Energy department, described the technical process.

“What happened was that there was a power outage affecting the connection between the solar panels and the control unit. We checked the electrical connections of the panels and discovered a problem,” stated Lino.

“We then checked the water pump connections, and after that, we decided to change the wiring. Thank God, the water started working again after being off for three days.”

Lino added, “I’m happy to be involved in the technical field because of the job opportunities available through vocational education. There are more opportunities available in the job market in this field compared to the academic field.”

Achan Ngor, a student in the first year of the electrical department, expressed her relief: “I felt very happy after we succeeded in getting the pump back to work. This residential area is large, and people were suffering because of the water in the neighborhood… When I was in the north, I was hoping to join an industrial school, and that was found in Wau.”

Edwin Korial, a third-year student of the Electrical and Solar Department, elaborated on the final fix: “We checked the continuity using a multitester, and we found there was a discontinuity. Then we replaced the cable, and the pump began to operate normally as usual.”

Relief and Gratitude from the Community

The success brought immediate relief to the local population, who had endured great difficulty finding water. Nyakur Juma, a resident, spoke of the suffering.

“The water was cut off for three days, and this created a difficult situation for us. We had to walk for half an hour to get water from the neighboring villages. It was three difficult days without water for our children and our livestock.”

Another resident, William Atiang, echoed the thanks: “The water outage was a big problem for us. I used to get drinking water for my cows from this pump, and when it stopped working, it was a problem for us because we had to walk a long distance for half an hour to look for water. But after the students from the Egyptian Industrial School repaired it, I can now get water for my cows again.”

Testing Abilities for a Better Future

Wahid Fouad Suleiman, the Head of the Egyptian Educational Mission, framed the repair as a crucial test of his students’ capabilities: “When the pump broke down and we received complaints… we decided to test the students’ abilities to see if they could apply what they had learned at the technical school.”

Suleiman confirmed the technical findings: “They discovered the problem was in the connecting cable… They replaced it, and then we started pumping water. We also helped the plumbing department replace and reconnect some pipes, and they connected and insulated the cables to protect them from the sun. After that, we started the pump station, and the residents of the area thanked the students.”

The technical high school, established by the Egyptian Arab Contractors Corporation and inaugurated in May 2024, offers specialized courses in electricity, solar repair, hotel management, and plumbing. This initiative powerfully highlights the spirit of social responsibility among young people and the value of technical education in addressing real community challenges through practical solutions across South Sudan.