Tambura women call for security enforcement amid rising GBV cases

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Civilians flee violent conflict in Tambura, Western Equatoria State|Courtesy Photo

Some women in Tambura County in Western Equatoria are calling on the government to enforce security due to rising incidents of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV), as South Sudan marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which is also the beginning of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

On December 20, 1993, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women, paving the way for efforts to eradicate violence against women and girls.

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations worldwide.

According to the UN, almost one in three women have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their lifetime.

In South Sudan, some women in Tambura County, Western Equatoria, are calling for increased security enforcement amid rising cases of gender-based violence in the area.

As part of marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Eye Radio’s Baria Johnson produced this story featuring voices from Tambura County.

