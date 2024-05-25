Taban Paride Lokasmoi elected SSNYU chairperson

Taban Paride Lokasmoi of Eastern Equatoria was declared as the new chairperson of South Sudan National Youth Union by the electoral committee late on Friday.

The 33-year-old Paride won with 48 votes against William Mapuor Marial who earned 46 votes.

James Ayok Lual of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, however, stepped down from contesting shortly after presenting his manifesto during the youth convention.

Emmanuel Lado Kose got 11 votes, Bush Buse received 8 votes, Abiyare Lawrence Riruyo earned 4 votes, and John Angeth Kenyi from the South Sudan Union of Persons with Disabilities secured 7 votes.

Korenilio Ajang, the Principal Returning Officer of the electoral committee, announced the winner at the end of the Convention 2024 in Juba late on Friday.

“I the principal returning officer declare that in respect of the South Sudan National Youth Union election that I do declare that Mr. Taban Paride is elected as the new elected chairperson for the National Youth Union 2024 – 2028.”

Paride holds first class Bachelor Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy at St. Lawrence University in Uganda, and a Diploma in business Administration at Namasuba college of commerce in Uganda.

He became the winner after presenting a ten-point agenda focusing on youth education, employment and participation, empowerment and agriculture among others.

According to Paride, he looks forward to see an empowered young people who are able to lead a happy, inclusive and healthy life which is free from any form of discrimination and violence.

William Mapuor Marial, one of the losing candidates refuted the result claiming the counting was not done in accordance with the law.

“For the sake of peace and unity among the young people, I would say the results were not counted in a manner that is in accordance with the law,” he said.

“The results were false and I will give my final remarks tomorrow, not now.”

But before the results were announced, William Mapuor’s agent, Advocate Kachuol described the electoral process as good and fair.

“In fact, we have gone through election, and I have no much to say about the election because the election was good and fair and the committee will go to announce the winner without anything from me as an agent to William Mapuor.”

The electoral process began on Friday evening with the introduction of the candidates, with each being given ten minutes to present their manifesto containing ideas for the young people.

There was a total of about 129 voters and four invalid votes were registered by the electoral committee.

John Angeth Kenyi, another losing candidate who got only seven votes accepted the defeat.

“The testimony of my agent is binding to me, my brother Paride Taban, congratulations for winning the trust of the young people in the country. As an individual, I knew very well I will fail this election, I knew very well.”

