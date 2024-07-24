24th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Switzerland to host US-mediated peace talks on Sudan

Switzerland to host US-mediated peace talks on Sudan

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagal, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces - Courtesy

Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces are set to hold peace talks in Switzerland in mid-August, the United States announced on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to Eye Radio newsroom, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had invited the SAF and the RSF to the talks.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency that the negotiations would be taking place in Switzerland.

The United States has asked Switzerland to help organize talks between the warring parties to reach a ceasefire.

Over the past 15 months, the horrific conflict in Sudan has pushed millions to the brink of starvation and displaced nearly 10 million people.

The war continues to cause immeasurable suffering for the Sudanese people.

The statement stated that the United States remains committed to working with partners to end this devastating war.

It says the talks will include the African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations as observers.

According to the US, the talks in Switzerland aim to reach a nationwide cessation of violence, enabling humanitarian access to all those in need, and develop a robust monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure implementation of any agreement.

These talks do not aim to address broader political issues.

It stated that as the Sudanese people have long demanded, Sudan’s governance must return to civilians and civilians must play the leading role in defining a process to address political issues and restore Sudan’s democratic transition.

The scale of death, suffering, and destruction in Sudan is devastating. This senseless conflict must end.

In the statement, the United States called upon the SAF and the RSF to attend the talks and approach them constructively, with the imperative to save lives, stop the fighting, and create a path to a negotiated political solution to the conflict.

It added that the US join the Sudanese people’s calls for peace and a democratic transition, and we urge the parties to stop the fighting for the sake of a brighter future for Sudan.

–  KOANG

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught 1

LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught

Published Sunday, July 21, 2024

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation 2

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court 3

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court

Published Monday, July 22, 2024

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears 4

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

South Sudan cuts number of Paris-bound basketball fans over economic crisis 5

South Sudan cuts number of Paris-bound basketball fans over economic crisis

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir travels to S. Africa for bilateral talks with Ramaphosa

Published 2 hours ago

Tragic incidents shook Akobo town on Monday – Official

Published 3 hours ago

Pagan clarifies decision to downsize delegates to Tumaini Initiative

Published 3 hours ago

Yei Commissioner refutes alleged stage-managed NAS desertion

Published 3 hours ago

Switzerland to host US-mediated peace talks on Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!