13th May 2022
Suspended minister threatens to sue Gov. Futuyo in court.

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

Suspended Western Equatoria State Minister of Housing. Credit: Baraka John/Anisa FM

The suspended Minister of Housing in Western Equatoria State has denied the corruption allegations labeled against him by his governor.

Minister Peter Simon has described the accusations surrounding his suspension as baseless and demands an investigation.

On Wednesday, the Governor of Western Equatoria, Alfred Futuya suspended Minister Peter Simon Sarawasi for allegedly selling public land in Yambio town.

He was also accused of selling all electrical equipment belonging to the ministry of housing and land in the state.

In response, Peter Simon Sarawasi denied all the allegations and threatened legal actions against governor Futuyo.

“I demand my rights, and I demand an investigation because they are baseless accusations, so I will take legal actions, and I demand that the governor be summoned to clarify these accusations and hear from him these allegations and to present pieces of evidence because the accused is said to be innocent until proven guilty,” the state minister said.

However, the gubernatorial order didn’t show the exact location of the plots and lands he allegedly sold.
Simon who was appointed on the SPLM ticket is demanding that Governor Alfred Futuyo support his claims with substantial evidence, or otherwise, his party will go to court.

“So, we will take legal procedures to claim my rights. The party will demand its right, but I will demand my rights against these baseless and false accusations.”

