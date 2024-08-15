Suspected mpox cases in NGBs ruled out

Samples taken from three children suspected with mpox disease in Northern Bhr el Ghazal State have tested negative, according to the Director General in the Ministry of Health.

Last week, samples were taken from some children who showed mpox-related symptoms after the cases were identified in Aweil West County.

The samples were flown to Juba for laboratory examination.

However, Dr Kediende Chong, Director General for Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response in the Ministry of Health said the sample were taken to a regional lab.

Mpox-related cases in some children had been flown to Juba from Northern Bahr el Ghazel and referred to a laboratory in Uganda after the country’s laboratories were unable to screen them.

“In fact, we received the first suspected cases from Northern Bahr el Ghazel.Three samples were collected.

“And given the fact that we can’t screen the samples in the country, we made an alternative arrangement with a reference laboratory in the region, Uganda.

“We sent the samples, they tested (and) the results were negative,”said the health official.



This means, South Sudan is still free of the viral disease but also highlights the need to strengthen survielance at the entry points as neighboring countries have confirmed outbreaks.

On Thursday the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the mpox outbreak in parts of Africa a public health emergency of international concern. Formerly known as monkeypox – The highly contagious disease – has killed at least 450 people during an initial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It has now spread across parts of central and east Africa. The fast spreading of the disease has baffled about the new variant.

Mpox is transmitted through close contact, such as sex, skin-to-skin contact and talking or breathing close to another person. It causes flu-like symptoms, skin lesions and can be fatal, with four in 100 cases leading to death.

South Sudan is still a very high risk as there are suspected cases from Western Equatoria State from where samples were collected and being shipped to Uganda for screening.

“We have also received samples of suspected cases from Western Equatoria State. We are shipping them now to Uganda’s reference laboratory. We may get the result probably this week or soon.” he said.

“So far, I want to confirm that until now, that we don’t have any confirm Mpox case in South Sudan.”

