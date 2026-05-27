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Suspect beaten by residents after burglary, assault in Hai Zandi

Author: Patricia Dominic | Published: 10 hours ago

Photo credit|Courtesy

A suspect was beaten by members of the public in Juba on Wednesday morning after being caught during a break-in. Authorities reported that a 21-year-old resident was stabbed during the attempted burglary before neighbors intervened to restrain the suspect.

According to residents, the suspect broke into a house at around 4 a.m. while armed with a large knife and allegedly attempted to steal from the home while occupants were asleep.

The family reportedly woke up after noticing suspicious movements inside the house, leading to a confrontation in which the suspect stabbed a 21-year-old man.

Speaking to Eye Radio, a Hai Zandia resident identified as Mandela Morris said the suspect was later overpowered by residents.

“He entered the house at around 4 a.m. with a knife. When people came out, he stabbed one of the young men,” he said.

Mandela said residents chased and caught the suspect shortly after the attack.

“The neighborhood came out, chased and caught him. After his arrest, some family members and residents beat him before he was taken to the police,” he said.

He added that the suspect is believed to have been involved in previous theft incidents in the area over the past two months.

“This thief has been disturbing people for the last two months,” he said.

The injured victim was rushed to hospital for treatment, while the suspect was handed over to police for further investigation.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said he was yet to get reports.

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