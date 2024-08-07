Sudan’s White Nile authorities relax restrictions on S. Sudanese

Sudan’s White Nile state have eased restrictions on South Sudanese refugees there, according to Sudanese-based human rights watch- the Upper Nile government confirmed the decision.

A press statement issued by the refugee rights group on Monday, welcomed the decision.

White Nile State still hosts a large number of South Sudan refugees. Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Sudan, the conditions of refugees in camps and outside have been directly affected, increasing their suffering and daily challenges.

The Sudanese rights watch described this step is important towards improving the conditions of the refugees and ensuring their fundamental rights.

It said this decision will enhance refugees’ access to essential services such as healthcare and education, and improve their opportunities for work and a dignified life.

Reacting to the development, Peter Ngwojo Akwiny, the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in Upper Nile State, commended the authorities in Sudan’s White Nile for decision.

“I commend the authorities of the White Nile State because they responded to our calls. I appealed to the White Nile government through the Commissioner of Al-Jabalain locality a while ago.

“I told him about the infringement of the rights and freedom of movement of our South Sudanese refugees in the White Nile State camps. We condemned this step,” he said.

He encouraged the refugees who are stranded in the White Nile region to use this opportunity to return to South Sudan as he engages with the authorities there to allow their free movement.

“Now, I am engaging them a lot because they are responded to our calls. So, it will be an opportunity for all our citizens in the White Nile to find a chance to return to the Upper Nile State and live their lives normally.

Akwiny also expressed gratitude to the Sudanese rights watch for exerting pressure on White Nile authorities to protect the stranded South Sudanese in the White Nile region and allow them to return to Upper Nile state.

“I thank the Refugee Rights Watch because they exerted pressure after I spoke to Eye radio about the violations occurring there.”

Easing restrictions could involve allowing greater freedom of movement, access to basic services, or improved humanitarian assistance.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Uganda provokes another encroachment in Kajo-Keji Previous Post