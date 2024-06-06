Sudan’s RSF accused of killing 100 in village attack

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) has killed more than 100 people during two waves of artillery attacks on the village of Wad al-Noura in Gezira State on Wednesday, according to a local lobby group.

The Madani Resistance Committee said in a statement on social media that the RSF pounded the Wad al-Noura village killing dozens in the farming state that it captured in December 2023.

The statement said the incident in the village was a full-scale massacre carried out by the RSF, while the army remained “stationary inside Al-Manaqil locality.”

“Wad Alnoura village … witnessed a genocide on Wednesday after the RSF attacked twice, killing up to 100 people,” the group said, and a video showed the burial of dozens of victims in a public square.

The RSF said on Wednesday it had attacked army and allied militia bases around Wad Alnoura but did not acknowledge any civilian casualties, according to a statement seen by Reuters news agency.

But the Wad Madani Resistance Committee accused it of using heavy artillery against civilians, looting, and driving women and children to seek refuge in the nearby town of Managil.

The paramilitary group is also accused of assassinating journalist Muawiya Abdel Razzaq and three of his family members late Tuesday night at their home in the Al-Droshab suburb, in the capital Khartoum.

“In a crime that adds to the record of the criminal militia, four young men from southern Al-Droshab were executed inside their home late last night: Tarek Yaqub, Murtada Captain, Ali Turki, and journalist Muawiya Abdel Razzaq,” said a local resident on Facebook, as seen by Sudan Tribune news site.

– Nowhere is safe –

An official of Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) in Sudan’s besieged El Fasher city, describes the situation as catastrophic due to intense fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF.

MSF Project Coordinator in El Fasher, Abdi-Fattah Yousif Ibrahim said the city has been under constant shelling since the war started in May, and everywhere is being bombarded.

“Today in El Fasher, nowhere is safe due to the shelling, including hospitals,” Yousif said in an audio statement published on X, formerly Twitter.

He said MSF-supported hospitals were targeted and hit multiple times, where several people died, others got injured, and damage was caused to critical infrastructures in the facilities.

El-Fasher, the last remaining capital of the Darfur region still in the hands of the Sudanese army, has witnessed fierce fighting as the RSF is pressing deeper seeking to take control, Al Jazeera news reported.

The RSF paramilitary group besieged the city early this month and launched a major attack on its southern and eastern parts.

On May 26, the organization said at least 134 people were killed including its staff member in two weeks of fighting between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Force in El Fasher.

MSF added that its staff had treated 979 casualties at the city’s main hospital since the fighting began.

Sudan’s powerful military commanders, junta leader General Abdal Fattah Al Burhan and RSF’s General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, plunged the country into a brutal conflict in April 2023 following a longstanding rivalry.

While much of the early fighting took place around the capital Khartoum, it quickly spread to other parts of the country, including the southwestern state of Darfur.

