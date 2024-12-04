Sudan’s junta leader Gen. Al-Burhan arrives in Juba

The Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan arrived in Juba on Wednesday to meet President Salva Kiir on bilateral issues including preparations for the resumption of oil export.

Al-Burhan was received by President Kiir at Juba International Airport for his third visit to the country since war erupted in his country on April 15, 2023.

While details remain unclear, the discussions are expected to focus on key bilateral issues, including border security, economic cooperation, oil resumption, and the status of disputed Abyei Administrative Area.

Meanwhile, Kiir hinted that he would engage with the Sudanese leader to allow unhindered oil flow via the northern neighbor., while closing at the 8th Governors’ Forum on Monday.

He said the engagement would also focus on logistical access to equipment and chemicals from abroad to the oil fields.

President Kiir made the remarks while responding the concerns from state governors and chief administrator about the none-payment of civil servants salaries.

Gen. Al-Burhan was accompanied by his Ministers of Foreign Affairs, National Security, Energy and Mining, among other senior officials.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Jonglei, Upper Nile governors locate children abducted from Collo Kingdom Previous Post