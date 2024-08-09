Sudan’s bombing of Maban was unintentional – Gen. Lul

The Sudanese army’s bombing of an area in Maban County of Upper Nile on Tuesday which resulted in the death of two boys was unintentional, said the army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai.

On Thursday, Maban County Commissioner said, an aerial bombing by the Sudanese Air-force on Tuesday killed two boys along with several cattle in Khor-Tombak area of Maban County .

Peter Alberto said the air raid was purportedly targeting some elements of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the SPLM-North under Joseph Tuka, who are stationed near the South Sudan border.

“On 6th August 2024, the Sudanese Air-force conducted an aerial bombardment in the area controlled by the rebels along the border side with South Sudan and unintentional dropped two bombs in South Sudan village in Maban County of Upper Nile called Khor -Tombak,” Lul said confirmed the incident.

However, he said the bombardment was unintentional and was targeting some armed elements who are stationed near the South Sudan border.

“The unintentional bombing resulted into killing of two boys who were in the area with their cattle. The initial target was not South Sudan. The Sudanese forces called for air support because they were fighting rebels in the area.”

When asked if the Sudanese army inform the South Sudan government about the mistaken aerial bombing, General Ruai said there is no need for that, although he added that Juba will take some steps.

“According to the international rules, when you are engaging in a fight inside of the your, there is no need for you country or forces to inform the cross-country.”

“Our forces on the ground were not informed because the (Sudanese forces) were operating within their international border. Am very sure the government will take some steps.”

“But at this stage, I am here to clarify because initially there was a lot of confusion about where the bombs landed.”

