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Sudan’s Ambassador to Jordan visits Dr. Lam Akol in Hospital

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 hours ago

Sudan’s Ambassador to Jordan, H.E. Hassan Saleh Suwar Al-Dahab, visits former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin at a hospital in Amman on April 9, 2026. Credit: Sudan Embassy, Amman

Sudan’s Ambassador to Jordan, Hassan Saleh Suwar Al-Dahab, visited former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin on Thursday to monitor his health and progress. Dr. Lam Akol is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the Jordanian capital.

According to a statement by the Sudanese Embassy in Amman, Ambassador Al-Dahab was accompanied by members of the Sudanese diplomatic mission.

He was received by the hospital’s leadership, including Mr Omar Abdat, Head of the International Patients Department; Medical Director Dr Mohammed Rizq; and Consultant Dr Nael Al-Shobaki.

During the visit, Ambassador Al-Dahab received a detailed briefing on Dr. Lam Akol’s treatment plan. He extended his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery and commended the statesman for his significant contributions to the region’s political landscape.

The Ambassador particularly highlighted Dr. Lam Akol’s influential tenure as Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from September 2005 to October 2007.

In response, Dr. Lam Akol expressed his deep gratitude to the Ambassador and the diplomatic delegation for the thoughtful gesture.

He noted that such visits reflect the enduring ties and shared history that unite the people of Sudan and South Sudan, rooted in deep cultural and social bonds.

The visit concluded with the delegation offering prayers for Dr. Lam Akol’s full recovery, expressing their hope that he will soon be discharged to continue his professional and national contributions.

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