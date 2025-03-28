28th March 2025
Sudan’s Al-Burhan phones President Kiir to discuss peace in South Sudan: state media

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Sudan junta leader greets President Kiir upon arrival in Juba. December 4, 2024. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

PORT SUDAN, 28 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – The Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has reaffirmed his government’s support for South Sudan’s quest to achieve lasting peace, state-owned Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.

The phone conversation follows a tense diplomacy between Juba and Khartoum – sparked by inflammatory and threatening remarks made against South Sudan by Al-Burhan’s deputy.

SUNA reported that Al-Burhan made a phone call to President Salva Kiir on Thursday to update him on the developments in Sudan and wish South Sudanese security and stability.

“During the call, Al-Burhan inquired about the situation in South Sudan in light of the recent events in Nasir, wishing the people of South Sudan continued security and stability,” the news agency reported.

South Sudan’s security situation has worsened following armed conflict in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and cantonment sites in Central Equatoria, which have raised fears of a return to civil war.

Alburhan is only the latest of a number of regional leaders that have held phone conversations with President Kiir to urge restraint and a return to dialogue among the South Sudan peace parties.

Kenya’s President William Ruto, Somalia’s President Hassan Shiekh Mahmoud, and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, have previously made similar calls to Juba.

According to SUNA, Al-Burhan affirmed that Sudan stands with South Sudan to achieve peace, and noted the solid relations between the two countries “which reflect the common destiny of the two brotherly peoples.”

It was further indicated that Al-Burhan briefed President Kiir on the developments in Sudan, especially after “the recent victories achieved by the armed forces on various fronts of the Battle of Dignity.”

On March 24, South Sudan’s foreign ministry strongly condemned threats of military aggression made by the Assistant Deputy Commander in Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Yasir Al-Atta, aggression against South Sudan and Chad.

Al-Atta had said in a speech on March 23 that Chad’s airports in N’Djamena and Amdjarass were “legitimate military targets” and accused South Sudan of harboring “traitors”.

Juba then responded by describing Al-Atta’s remarks as “reckless and inflammatory”, warning that such statements violate the principles of good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence, and international law.

The foreign ministry affirmed that South Sudan is prepared to take all necessary measures to protect the country’s territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its citizens.

However, it maintained that diplomatic efforts remain the best path to preserving regional peace.

It was not the first time that South Sudan’s foreign ministry has condemned remarks by the Sudanese commander.

In a video clip dated 20th January 2025, Gen. Al-Atta made serious allegations that 65 percent of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are South Sudanese nationals.

South Sudan foreign ministry spokesperson, Amb. Apuk Ayuel, condemned the rhetoric in the wake of the “unprovoked, horrific and despicable massacre” of South Sudanese citizens in Al Jazira State.

 

28th March 2025

