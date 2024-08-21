Sudanese giants Al-Merreikh, Al-Hilal arrive in Juba for African Champions League clash

Mojahid Mohamed Ali, a board member of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) responsible for international games, confirmed the teams’ arrival.

The Sudanese teams are gearing up for their first preliminary round second leg matches against Libyan clubs Al-Nasr and Al-Ahly, scheduled for Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, respectively.

The anticipation among local football fans is palpable as the teams prepare for what promises to be an exciting weekend of continental football.

Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal, both with rich histories in African football, are aiming to secure victories to advance to the next stage of the competition after their first leg matches in Libya ended in a 1:1 draw and a 0:0 stalemate, respectively.

Mojahid Mohamed Ali spoke to Eye Radio from Juba Airport this morning, saying, “Thanks to God and his success, the team has arrived safely at Juba International Airport.

Al-Merreikh will be staying at the Crown Hotel, while Al-Hilal is at the Pyramid Hotel. All arrangements have been completed from our side.”

Local organizers have ensured that both teams have the necessary facilities for their final preparations, with training sessions scheduled at the stadium over the coming days.

The football community in Juba and across South Sudan is expected to turn out in large numbers to support this high-stakes event, showcasing the growing prominence of football in the region and bringing a taste of top-level African club competition to local fans.