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Sudan seeks support for S.3 final exam students in South Sudan

Author: Deng Angok | Published: 18 hours ago

Sudanese officials meet with VP Hussein Abdelbagi and Education Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok|Courtesy

Sudan’s diplomats have sought help from the South Sudanese government to support hundreds of students preparing for national exams in Juba.

Vice President and Chair of the Services Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, met Sudan’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Isam Mohammed H. Karar, on Wednesday evening to discuss preparations for the Sudan Secondary School Certificate Examination, set to begin on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol.

A total of 1,224 students are expected to sit the exams. About 800 students are already in Juba. Another 424 students remain stranded in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, due to the conflict in Sudan.

Ambassador Karar requested government support to provide security escorts for the stranded students to travel safely to Juba. He also called for assistance from the Ministry’s examination secretariat to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, which will run until April 27.

Vice President Abdelbagi assured full government support. He said the government will facilitate the safe movement of the students and provide security to allow them to sit their exams without disruption.

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10th April 2026

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