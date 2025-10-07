7th October 2025

Sudan grants South Sudan free zone at Port Sudan – SUNA

Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Port Sudan is Sudan's principal maritime gateway, connecting the nation's trade and oil exports to the Middle East and the wider international market via the Red Sea. Courtesy

Port Sudan, Sudan (Eye Radio) Sudan has announced it will allocate a free zone at Port Sudan for South Sudan, following a visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Monday Semaya Kumba, over the weekend, according to a report by the Sudan News Agency.

The zone will allow South Sudan to develop its oil industry and facilitate the transit of goods.

According to a report by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Minister Kumba’s two-day official visit was marked by extensive talks with senior Sudanese officials, including Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Vice-President General Malik Agar and Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, along with the Ministers of Interior, Energy and Oil.

Agreements to Boost Economic Ties

The discussions focused broadly on promoting bilateral cooperation across key sectors: oil, economy, infrastructure, education, health, and security. Both sides also stressed the mutual responsibility of ensuring the protection and support of their respective citizens.

The visit concluded with several important agreements aimed at deepening economic ties: This includes the reactivation of Joint Committees and the establishment of a new Joint Economic Committee.

According to SUNA, the committee will focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, oil, agriculture, transport, and infrastructure, as well as encouraging public-private partnerships.

They also facilitate Trade and Investment, with the Port Sudan free zone highlighted as a major advance for South Sudan’s economic goals.

Political and Security Collaboration

The two countries also agreed to intensify political consultations and coordinate positions in regional and international forums. Collaboration on counter-terrorism and border security is set to continue.

In his concluding remarks, Minister Kumba commended Sudan’s role in supporting peace and development in the region and expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality. He also extended an official invitation for the Sudanese Prime Minister to visit Juba.

