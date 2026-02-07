STEMpower South Sudan graduates 29 innovators in digital skills and robotics

STEMpower South Sudan has graduated 29 students after an intensive four-month training in digital innovation, featuring breakthrough projects in robotics and laser-based agricultural technology.



The programme ran from October 4th, 2025, to January 31st, 2026, through a partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

A total of 29 participants took part, including 15 males and 14 females, with one dropout recorded.

The graduation ceremony was held at the STEMpower Centre in Juba. It brought together the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, representatives from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, STEMpower staff, graduates, guests, media and other stakeholders.

During the certificate award ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor John Akech encouraged the graduates to use their newly acquired skills and work hard to become experts in their field.

“What has been shown to you is merely a glimpse, a taste of what is possible. Now, it is up to you to take what you have learned, to amplify it, and to become a master. Dedicate your time and effort, stay determined even when faced with challenges or frustrations,” Prof. Akech said.

For her part, Lucy Biel, Executive Director at STEMpower, said six dropout cases due to elopement and early marriage have been reported across STEMpower centres in the country.

Mrs. Biel noted that similar ceremonies have recently been held at STEM centers in Aweil, Wau, Yambio, and Abyei, marking a nationwide expansion of the program.

She urged parents to allow their children to learn, saying education can change the future of families and the nation.

“I truly wish to keep guiding parents. Let your children have the chance to learn. Provide them with opportunities. When you hear about training programs that can benefit your child, support their participation. These programs not only help your child but also have the power to transform a family’s future and contribute to the progress of South Sudan as a whole,” said Mrs. Biel.

In February 2025, 30 students from Juba’s Checkpoint and Mangateen Displaced Persons Camp received certificates in digital skills after completing STEMpower’s four-month intensive training in computer applications.

Meanwhile, the January 2026 graduates thanked the organisers and said they gained valuable experience during the programme.

