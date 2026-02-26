STEMpower, Israeli Embassy launch strategic entrepreneurship initiative for 50 youth

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – STEMpower South Sudan, in a prestigious partnership with the Embassy of Israel, officially launched a high-impact, two-day entrepreneurship training program on Thursday at the University of Juba.

The launch drew several high-ranking dignitaries, including Hon. Mary Ayen, the Acting Speaker of the Council of States, who represented the Chair of the Board of STEMpower South Sudan.

The initiative is aimed at equipping young men and women with the essential tools to innovate, shift their mindsets, and scale up their incomes within a challenging economic environment.

At the heart of the initiative is a simple yet profound belief: knowledge is power—but practical knowledge is transformational. Speaking at the launch on Thursday, Lucy Biel, Director of STEMpower South Sudan, emphasized that strengthening young entrepreneurs is critical in the face of South Sudan’s current economic pressures.

For many families, she noted, entrepreneurship is no longer just an ambition—it is a means of survival. “Knowledge is very impactful to a human being,” Biel said. “But when it becomes practical, it stays in your memory. It becomes part of you. It is something you will never forget, and it will help you in the future—yourself and your community.”

The Israeli Ambassador to South Sudan, H.E. Gershon Kedar, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting innovation-driven programs that can help South Sudan rebuild and strengthen its economy. Encouraging the participants to remain determined despite the country’s many challenges, he reminded them that success does not have to be universal to be deeply impactful.

“Not everybody will succeed,” Ambassador Kedar told the room. “But if in this room there will be five, six, or seven who will succeed, each one of you can change things for so many people. Not only the five or six people you may employ, but on the level of society and the economy. You have to dream high, you have to work hard. We will try to help you bring about success through your hard work and your dreams.”

Ambassador Kedar’s message resonated deeply with participants who see entrepreneurship as both a personal aspiration and a national responsibility. Among them was Delight Regina, a young businesswoman who launched a gallery business in December 2024 but has struggled to sustain it.

“I began the gallery business in December 2024, and it has failed over and over again,” she admitted candidly. “I get the money; I eat the money and put the business into personal stuff. So, I have learned something today that these are two different things.”

For Regina, the training is about more than just generating income; it is about discipline, financial management, and the crucial skill of separating business from personal expenses—an insight she believes will change her professional trajectory.

Similarly, Ajith Tong Ajith, a Statistics graduate from the University of Juba, joined the program with hopes of acquiring the practical guidance needed to launch his own venture.

“Once there is someone who can teach you and tell you that this is the way to go, you will be sure to go, and you will grow and develop,” he said. “With this training, we can learn a lot.”

About STEMpower South Sudan: Established in 2020, STEMpower South Sudan is a leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. Through its state-of-the-art laboratories at the University of Juba, the organization provides the next generation of South Sudanese leaders with the technical and professional skills necessary to compete in a globalized world.

