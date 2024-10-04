‘Stay focused,’ Kiir urges security chief to rise above praise and criticism

President Salva Kiir urged the new Director General of the Internal Security Bureau to embody perseverance and resilience when facing challenges.



Kiir made these remarks during Aleu’s swearing-in as the new leader of the National Security Service’s Internal Security Bureau.

Expressing his full support, President Kiir directed Aleu to approach the obstacles ahead with determination and to utilize his extensive experience to ensure success in his role.

“We ask you to increase your capacity to handle the challenges you encounter. We will stand by you and assist you in addressing daily issues,” Kiir stated.

Acknowledging the dual nature of public opinion, Kiir reminded Aleu, “There will be those who praise you and others who criticize you. Stay focused on your work; you have valuable experience from your fieldwork that will guide you.”

Lt. Gen. Akec Tong Aleu succeeds General Akol Koor Kuc, who has transitioned to the role of Governor of Warrap State as part of the government’s strategy to enhance governance at both national and state levels.

Senior SPLM member Nhial Deng Nhial emphasized the importance of the role, urging Aleu to protect the constitution.

“We demand that you focus on four key responsibilities: safeguarding the constitutional system, upholding the legitimate leadership of the state, preserving the lives and property of citizens, and protecting our land, borders, and homeland,” Nhial said.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Minister of Defense Chol Thon, Chief of the Army Santino Deng Wol, and Deputy Chief Justice, Justice Gatwech Lul, among others.

