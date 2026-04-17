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Stakeholders to adopts use of local languages in disaster early warning systems

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

NCA, ITU experts and stakeholders are working on mobile system to boost early warning alert|Courtesy

Participants at the Early Warning for All consultative workshop have agreed on measures to strengthen disaster preparedness, including translating emergency alerts into local languages and improving access for persons with disabilities.

The two-day EW4ALL Pillar 3 workshop which concluded on Thursday in Juba brought together stakeholders from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the Peace Commission, mobile network operators, and development partners to address gaps in delivering emergency warning messages nationwide.

Opening the workshop, Rizig Dominic Samuel, Director General of the National Communication Authority, spoke on the need for timely and reliable information systems to help protect lives.

Experts from the International Telecommunication Union led technical sessions on modern emergency communication strategies, including digital tools to monitor connectivity and multi-channel platforms to ensure alerts reach all citizens.

Participants also reviewed cell broadcast technology, which enables rapid delivery of life-saving messages to mobile phones, as well as Disaster Connectivity Maps and the Common Alerting Protocol to improve coordination during crises.

On the final day, discussions focused on practical steps, including updating the national roadmap and moving toward a digital-first communication system.

Key priorities include equipping Emergency Operation Centers with modern response tools, addressing immediate disaster risks, and ensuring warning systems are inclusive and accessible to all.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment between the International Telecommunication Union, the National Communication Authority, and partners to strengthen an inclusive early warning system capable of protecting every citizen.

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