Stade Tunisien FC arrives in Juba for CAF Confederation Cup clash

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 1 hour ago

Players of Stade Tunisien FC Arrival on Tuesday afternoon at Juba International Airport – Courtesy of Radio Tunis /Diwan FM

Stade Tunisien FC, one of North Africa’s football giants, arrived in Juba on Tuesday for their highly anticipated CAF Confederation Cup match against Jamus FC on August 16th.

This is a landmark event for South Sudanese football, as the recently renovated Juba National Stadium will host its first major international fixture.

The vibrant city of Juba is abuzz with excitement as fans prepare for this significant match, which is expected to elevate the profile of South Sudanese football on the continental stage.

Upon their arrival at Juba International Airport, Stade Tunisien FC was warmly received by South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) board member Mojahid Mohamed Ali, who oversees international games, and other local football dignitaries.

Both teams have been intensively preparing for this encounter. Stade Tunisien FC, known for their talent and experience, is poised to showcase their skills, while Jamus FC is determined to make a strong impression on the international stage. Local fans are eagerly anticipating what could be a historic victory for their team.

In a statement following the team’s arrival, Mojahid Mohamed Ali confirmed that the Tunisian squad had arrived safely and is staying at the Pyramid Hotel.

He noted that the team had already commenced their first training session at Juba National Stadium without any issues.

Ali assured that all arrangements for the match are in place, including the arrival of match officials and the match commissioner.

As the August 16th clash approaches, the atmosphere in Juba is electric. The match promises to be a thrilling contest, with both sides eager to advance in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup.

Football enthusiasts across South Sudan are rallying behind their team, hopeful that this match will mark a historic moment for South Sudanese football.

