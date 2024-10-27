St. Kizito students engage in awareness session on GBV, early marriage

27th October 2024
Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 40 mins ago

Students from St. Kizito Primary School perform a song during a seminar on gender-based violence and the risks of early and forced marriage at their school in Juba on Friday, October 25, 2024. — Courtesy

Two hundred students from Saint Kizito Primary School participated in an important session focused on gender-based violence and the dangers of early and forced marriage.

The event aimed to address the impact of harmful societal customs on girls’ education and encourage equal educational opportunities for both genders.

Advocate Suhila Deng Adim, Chairperson of the Association for Women Advocates, raised alarm over traditional practices that promote early marriage among girls and boys.

She noted that many girls are forced to abandon their education to care for younger siblings, hindering their prospects.

Suhila emphasized the need to prioritize education for young girls and urged parents to rethink these harmful customs.

“Early marriage practices detrimentally affect education, as parents often pull their children out of school to prepare for marriage or help care for younger siblings,” she explained.

“This issue becomes starkly evident at the university level, where we see a significant drop in female enrollment. Today, we must highlight the importance of education for all.”

Timothy Marcelino Wany, Director of the Munuki Block, also addressed the issue, advocating for gender equity in education.

He stressed that both boys and girls should have equal access to learning resources.

“Since 2012, organizations have concentrated on educating girls, which creates a form of discrimination. Boys deserve support as well,” Wany argued.

“We should educate both genders together, ensuring balanced development without bias.”

The seminar was organized by the South Sudan Women’s Advocate Association in collaboration with the PAX organization.

The event reflects ongoing efforts to challenge attitudes surrounding education and early marriage.

It also promotes a vision of South Sudan where all children, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities to pursue their studies and contribute to society.

27th October 2024

