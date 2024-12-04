SSRA waives illegal levies on truck drivers along Juba-Nimule highway

South Sudan Revenue Authority has waived all illegal levies imposed by security organs on trucks importing goods through the Nimule-Elegu border after truckers went on a six-day strike to protest the exorbitant and illegal taxation.

The drivers embarked on the strike and raised issues regarding several trade barriers imposed on them whenever crossing to South Sudan.

The Secretary General of Clearance Agents at Nimule Mr. Silas Majok said the truckers decried the presence of several illegal checkpoints and extra fees charged on them by members of the armed forces.

“The truck drivers have been protesting for six days so far and the government has taken note already. Delegation came from Juba and met them,” he told Eye Radio from Nimule.

“They were expected to cross to Nimule side because most of them are in Elegu but they didn’t cross despites the resolution that was jotted. They raised legitimate concerns which have to be taken note of.”

As a result, Majok said the revenue agency has taken action to lift all extra fees levied on truck drivers except the legally binding 70 US dollar drivers’ registration for control system.

He said the entrance of commercial goods to South Sudan is expected to start on Wednesday after a week-long protest.

“That was their main concern that the government has taken note of. Yesterday, resolutions have been drafted and we see a letter from the commissioner general, canceling unlawful thing off except the $70 and we thought they would come this morning but still they have not yet crossed.”

Nimule-Elegu border is the main trade route that land-locked South Sudan uses to import all essential goods and services from the East Africa region and the Port of Mombasa.

However, recurrent strikes by truck drivers over tax issues have often hindered efficient movement of goods and service and increased consumer prices across the country.