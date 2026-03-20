22nd March 2026

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SSRA targets SSP 160 billion monthly revenue collection

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: March 20, 2026

Commissioner General Moun Deng Ajuet of the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) addresses a gathering in Juba. The Commissioner General outlined new strategies to reach a monthly collection target of 160 billion SSP for the remainder of the 2025–2026 fiscal year. [Photo: SSRA Media]

The Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority has set a target of collecting 160 billion South Sudanese Pounds monthly over the remaining four months of the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

 Moun Deng Ajuet issued the directive followed a senior management meeting on March 18, with focus on boosting revenue, accountability, and modernization.

Deng stressed that revenue collection remains the Authority’s core mandate, ordering that 60 percent come from domestic taxes and 40 percent from customs, while urging stronger teamwork across departments.

He also called for expansion of digital tax systems beyond Central Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria, directing rollout to key areas including Renk, Raja, and Yambio.

The reforms aim to improve efficiency, reduce human interference, and strengthen transparency in revenue collection.

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22nd March 2026

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