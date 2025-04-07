SSRA reports SSP132.6 billion in non-oil revenue collections for March

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) has announced a significant achievement in its non-oil revenue collection for March, reporting a total of 132.6 billion South Sudan Pounds and surpassing the initial target of 92 billion pounds.

Jackline Adut, the Deputy Commissioner of the Taxpayer Service and Education Department, emphasized the successful performance, particularly highlighting the contribution of Nimule, which alone contributed 36 billion South Sudanese Pounds for the month.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio in Juba, Adut explained that the total collection for March exceeded expectations by a remarkable 40 billion South Sudanese Pounds.

“Regarding what the Commission announced the other day in Nimule, it’s only a collection for the Nimule border that is 36 billion SSP. Our total collection for March is 132.6 billion, surpassing the target of 92 billion by 40 billion SSP,” Adut said.

Last Thursday, Simon Akuei Deng, Commissioner-General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, announced that the authority had surpassed its March revenue collection target of 30 billion South Sudanese Pounds at the Nimule border point.

Jackline Adut, Deputy Commissioner of the Taxpayer Service and Education Department, emphasized that despite the strong performance, the Authority is not resting on its laurels and remains focused on further improvement. “We have improved, but that’s not to give us a slowdown because we want to go further and further,” she added.

Adut attributed the boost in revenue collection to an ongoing nationwide tax awareness campaign aimed at improving public understanding of tax obligations.

“What moved the collection of revenue, especially under this leadership, is that we’ve increased our public awareness, like tax education. We’ve done a lot of tax education and awareness in the markets. We go out, we move, and also to the borders. The leadership has gone to all the borders starting from Kenya, Uganda, and to the borders of South Sudan,” Adut explained.

She further credited the hands-on approach taken by the SSRA leadership. “The mechanism that we use this time is to go to the ground and find it out ourselves, and give more visibility, education to the public. And that’s the very reason why we have a lot of connection,” Adut stated.

The successful revenue collection marks a significant step forward for the South Sudan Revenue Authority, showcasing the power of education and public engagement in improving financial transparency and compliance across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter