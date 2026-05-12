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SSRA reinforces E-Permit mandate to protect revenue and trade

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

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The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) has reiterated its commitment to regional trade while protecting government revenue used for public services.

In a notice from the Office of the Commissioner General, the SSRA emphasized the implementation of the E-Permit system for goods entering the Republic of South Sudan. The authority characterizes the system as a measure to improve efficiency, transparency, and compliance in the importation process.

The SSRA requires all imported goods to be accompanied by an E-Permit Certificate. This certificate is issued without charge and remains a legal requirement for entry into the country.

The authority also requires declaration of goods, including the destination and value of shipments. A price verification system is in use to ensure taxation and prevent under-declaration.

The SSRA stated that the E-Permit system provides an audit trail for shipments, which reduces trade violations and protects revenue.

The authority reported challenges involving Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents (CFAs) in South Sudan and neighboring countries.

The SSRA states that some agents engage in cargo diversion, document manipulation, and the spread of misinformation. These practices affect revenue collection and trade. The authority warned that violations result in delays, penalties, or seizure of cargo.

Importers, exporters, and agents must avoid unofficial information regarding tax rates or customs procedures.

The SSRA urges stakeholders to obtain an E-Permit Certificate for every shipment, ensure complete declarations, and follow customs procedures to facilitate clearance.

The authority maintains its focus on facilitating trade and mobilizing revenue for the people of South Sudan. Stakeholders may contact the SSRA or visit the official website for assistance.

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