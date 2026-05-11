SSRA mandates free e-permit for all Imports to curb cargo diversion

According to a public notice issued Monday, the SSRA said the E-Permit Certificate will be mandatory for all imported goods entering the country and will be issued free of charge.

The authority said the system is part of broader reforms intended to strengthen compliance in the importation process while safeguarding public revenue used to fund essential government services.

“The E-Permit system provides a verifiable audit trail for each shipment, reducing illicit trade, protecting national revenues, and supporting the delivery of public services,” the SSRA said in the notice.

The revenue authority warned that some Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents (CFAs) operating within South Sudan and neighboring countries have been involved in cargo diversion, document manipulation, and misinformation, practices it said undermine fair taxation and distort legitimate trade.

“Such practices undermine revenue collection, distort trade, and may result in delays, penalties, or seizure of cargo,” the statement added.

The SSRA emphasized that importers must accurately declare the destination and value of their goods, noting that the institution has strengthened its price verification mechanisms to prevent under-declaration and tax evasion.

Speaking on the significance of the directive, the authority said the free E-Permit requirement is intended to simplify import procedures while ensuring accountability across the supply chain.

“Obtain your E-Permit Certificate for every import — this is both free and mandatory,” the notice stated.

The authority further urged traders, exporters, and customs agents to comply fully with importation procedures to ensure smooth clearance and timely delivery of goods.

It also cautioned members of the business community against relying on unofficial information regarding customs procedures or tax rates.

“Be cautious of false information about tax rates or procedures from third parties. Always consult the SSRA directly for accurate guidance,” the authority advised.

The SSRA reiterated its commitment to facilitating legitimate trade and improving government revenue collection for the benefit of the people of South Sudan.