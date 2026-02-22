SSRA Clarifies: Legal tax exemptions remain valid amid new crackdown

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) clarified the recent crackdown on tax waivers, reassuring diplomatic missions and UN agencies that their legal exemptions remain in full effect.

Following the Cabinet Resolution of January 30, 2026, and the subsequent Ministerial Order No. 11/2026, the government moved to suspend “non-statutory” or discretionary exemptions. This policy shift is a cornerstone of the Revised Economic Recovery and Structural Reforms Policy, designed to plug revenue leakages and stabilize the national budget.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown program, Aliza Nikadimo Nhial, the SSRA Assistant Commissioner for Taxpayer Services and Education, emphasized that the law still protects those who qualify under international and national agreements.

“Not all types of exemptions are cancelled. If an institution falls within the Vienna Convention, the EPSA agreement, or is a UN agency, they still qualify to apply for exemptions through the usual legal procedures,” Nhial explained.

For institutions that qualify by law, the process remains transparent but requires strict adherence to the following “line ministry” channels:

Diplomatic Missions & UN Agencies: Must apply through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

Petroleum Sector (EPSA Agreements): Must apply through the Ministry of Petroleum .

Other Legal Entities: Apply through their respective line ministries for review and recommendation to the Minister of Finance for final approval.

Adil Paul, Assistant Commissioner for Taxpayer Services, noted that before this resolution, the system was being overwhelmed by unauthorized requests.

“Everybody was having a right to request for exemption and was granted even if the law does not grant. Those are the ones the government tried to close,” Paul stated.

By enforcing Article 169(9) of the Transitional Constitution, which demands that all taxes be regulated by law, the SSRA aims to move away from “discretionary” waivers that benefited a few, toward a system based on fairness, equity, and transparency.

According to SSRA, the government is not ending all tax breaks; it is ending illegal ones. If your exemption is grounded in the Transitional Constitution or an international treaty, your right to apply is unchanged.

It stated that the goal is simple: to ensure that every pound meant for the national budget reaches it, helping the nation navigate its current “critical condition.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads Previous Post