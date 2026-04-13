SSRA board cancels commissioner general’s order, reinstates two commissioners

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The Board of Directors of the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) has cancelled advisory positions created in a March 2026 administrative order issued by the Commissioner General and reinstated two senior commissioners.
In a decision issued on 13 April 2026, the Board said the March directive was “inconsistent with the law and issued without proper authority,” and therefore declared it null and void with immediate effect.
The Board also reaffirmed its exclusive mandate to oversee and approve the organizational structure, policies, resources, and personnel of the authority under the SSRA Act.
As part of the ruling, the Board reinstated two senior officials to their positions:
Mr. Chol Paul Kur as Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division, and Mr. Akech Tong Malek as Commissioner of the Customs Revenue Division.
According to the decision, all departments within the SSRA have been directed to comply fully with the order and adhere strictly to the legal and institutional framework governing the authority.
The Board further stated that the decision takes immediate effect and instructed the Commissioner General to implement it forthwith.
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