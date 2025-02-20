SSPM wrangle deepens as Garang, Abdelbagi oust each other

The South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) is descending into further disarray after Dr. Costello Garang announced that he has dismissed Agriculture Minister Hussein Abdelbagi Akol from the party over alleged gross misconducts; a decision strongly rejected by the latter.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 20, Dr. Garang, who leads a faction of the SSPM, said Abdelbagi was previously suspended in November 2024 for insubordination and breaching the party’s constitution.

The dismissal comes just days after Hussein was removed from his position as Vice President for the Services Cluster and appointed as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

According to Garang’s SSPM leadership, investigations confirmed that Hussein attempted to unlawfully oust the Chairman, formed an unauthorized faction, and held an unsanctioned meeting at his residence in an attempt to claim party leadership.

SSPM said these actions undermined the party’s unity, leadership, and its role within the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“I, Dr. Costello Garang Ring Lual…, do hereby issue the removal of Mr. Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, from his position as acting Deputy Chairman of SSPM. 2. His immediate and permanent dismissal from the ranks and files of the South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM), effective February 20, 2025,” reads the order.

It also stated that the minister no longer holds any authority or membership within SSPM and that any actions taken by him in the party’s name are null and void.

On its part, the faction of Hon. Abdelbagi refuted the agriculture minister’s designation as Acting Deputy Chairperson, and stayed thag he is the Interim Chairperson of SSPM, as per the resolutions and pronouncements of the group’s leadership.

The statement said Dr. Costello Garang remains an ordinary member of the party and hinted he could be dismissed if the party wishes otherwise.

Abdelbagi’s group further described articles cited by Dr. Garang as reason for the former’s dismissal as “irrelevant, non-existent and phony and such provisions don’t exist in the SSPM constitution of 2022, as amended 2024.”

It claimed Dr. Garang doesn’t have the prerogative to investigate the “interim Chairperson” of the SSPM.

“SSPM wants to once again seize this opportunity to tell the entire membership of SSPM at the state and national levels to remain calm as usual.”