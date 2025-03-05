5th March 2025
SSPL: Wajuma Aweil dominates Olympic Renk 5-0 in round one finale

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Wajuma Aweil players celebrate after scoring against Olympic Renk – Photo courtesy of SSFA.

The South Sudan Premier League wrapped up its first round yesterday with an emphatic 5-0 victory for Wajuma Aweil over Olympic Renk.

 The commanding win capped off an exciting opening phase of the league, which began on December 23, 2024, and will continue until May 31, 2025.

The match started as a balanced contest, with both sides showing tactical discipline during the opening 15 minutes. However, Wajuma quickly asserted control, disrupting Olympic’s ability to build attacks and effectively transition the ball. Their well-structured movement and high-pressing tactics allowed them to dominate possession and put immense pressure on the opposition.

As the game progressed, Olympic struggled to contain Wajuma’s offensive prowess. With excellent spacing, coordinated movement, and relentless pressure, Wajuma capitalized on defensive lapses from Olympic. The first goal came early, with Alok Lual and Wal contributing to a dominant 3-0 scoreline by the 35th minute.

In the second half, Olympic pushed forward in search of a goal, but this left them vulnerable at the back. Wajuma ruthlessly exploited these gaps, with Wal adding a fourth and Alok Muluk completing a remarkable hat-trick with a goal in the 94th minute to seal the win.

Alok Lual Adhar was the standout performer of the match, claiming the Man of the Match award for his impressive hat-trick.

At the conclusion of the first round, Jamus leads the standings with 35 points, followed by Holy Family in second place with 31 points. Kator and Al-Merreikh Bentiu sit in third and fourth with 30 and 27 points, respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Nile City occupies the last spot with just 1 point, while Olympic Renk follows with 8 points and Young Star with 10 points.

Jamus boasts the league’s best attack, having scored 43 goals, while Kator holds the strongest defensive record, conceding just 7 goals. In contrast, Olympic Renk and Nile City have struggled offensively, each scoring only 11 goals. Nile City also has the weakest defense, conceding 49 goals.

Mohamed Musa of Al-Merreikh Bentiu leads the goal-scoring charts with 12 goals to his name.

The South Sudan Premier League features 455 players, including national and foreign talent from Sudan, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, and Cameroon.

The league will now take a two-week break as the national team prepares for World Cup qualifiers against Congo and Sudan. Matches will resume after this international pause, marking the beginning of the second half of the season.

