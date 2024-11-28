SSPDF warns SSOA military officers against meddling in politics

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) has warned army officers from South Sudan Opposition Alliance waiting for unification into its command to refrain from involvement in politics or face punitive action.

South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) – a member of the SSOA coalition – has been mired in power wrangle fitting Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi against Presidential Advisor Costello Garang, who have since exchanged dismissal and suspension letters.

The rift started on November 23 – when a section of the party held a meeting and dismissed Chairman Dr. Garang after passing a vote of no confidence against him. The political group then announced Vice President Abdelbagi as its interim chairperson.

On Thursday, a group of military and police officers from the SSOA coalition appeared in a video, giving a statement condemning “the coup made by” Vice President Abdelbagi for his ousting of Dr. Garang.

Meanwhile, army spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said Bilpam has issued a serious warning after the Director for Procurement and Co-Chairman of the Joint Defense Board (JDB) Lt. General Garang Akol Ayii, observed the SSOA officers meddling in the affairs of political parties.

General Ruai emphasized that the involvement of military officers in partisan politics is detrimental to the integrity and professionalism of the armed forces.

He said the decision was made to address the political involvement of the army members was made after consultations with the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces, who also serves as Co-Chairperson of the JDB.

“The aforementioned category of servicemen is hereby strongly warned to immediately desist from such malpractices and to cease all forms of detrimental social media activities,” General Laul stated.

“Failure to comply with the abovementioned orders and directives will result in taking of disciplinary and punitive measures against those involved.

These measures include the potential forfeiture of opportunities for officers to be integrated into organized forces, a critical component of South Sudan’s security sector reforms.

