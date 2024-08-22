SSPDF, UPDF, CAR forces destroy three LRA bases in CAR

Joint forces from South Sudan, Uganda, and the Central African Republic have launched an attack on LRA positions near the South Sudan-CAR border, successfully destroying three LRA bases, according to UPDF.



The SSPDF headquarters in Bilpam has yet to comment on the operation.

Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang informed Eye Radio that he is currently consulting with the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces.

For his part, the UPDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye disclosed this to the media in Uganda.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, the attack—coordinated by the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces, and the Central African Republic armed forces—occurred on Tuesday morning in the Sam Ouandja area.

Brig. Gen. Kulayigye confirmed that all LRA camps were destroyed and equipment was seized.

He stated that the operation was successful and would continue, with the UPDF monitoring the LRA to prevent their reorganization.

“The operation was effective; the base was overrun and equipment was captured. We will keep a close watch on LRA activities to ensure they do not regroup,” Kulayigye told Ugandan media.

This development follows the International Criminal Court, or ICC closed its investigation decision to close its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by Joseph Kony, the leader of the rebel Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) in northern Uganda.

Joseph Kony faces 12 counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, enslavement, sexual enslavement, rape, and inhumane acts inflicting serious bodily injury and suffering.

Additionally, Kony is charged with 21 counts of war crimes, such as murder, cruel treatment of civilians, intentionally directing attacks against civilian populations, pillaging, inducing rape, and the forced enlistment of children.

These alleged crimes are said to have occurred in 2003 and 2004 in northern Uganda.

In April 2024, Kony survived being captured by Russian Wagner mercenaries in CAR.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter