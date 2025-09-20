SSPDF to comment on detainee death after investigation – Gen Lul

20th September 2025

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang in an interview with to Eye Radio in Bilpam. May 15, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson).

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The SSPDF is withholding an official statement on the death of SPLA-IO officer Captain Luka Gathok until its office has gathered more credible information, according to spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang.

In a statement, Major General Koang said the public would be updated once more credible information has been gathered on the alleged death of SPLA-IO officer, Captain Luka, who reportedly died in a detention facility.

The denial of comment comes after the SPLM-IO acting chairman, Oyet Nathaniel, confirmed on Friday that Captain Luka died in custody on Thursday at the Tiger Division facility in Juba.

According to Oyet, Captain Luka was one of 82 members of First Vice President Riek Machar’s security personnel being held at the Giada military base.

The SPLM-IO claims Captain Luka’s death is due to “abject conditions” and a “systematic denial of medical care” by the government.

The party has also raised concerns about the health of ten other political detainees who are reportedly in critical condition.

Captain Luka was arrested following the detention of First Vice President Riek Machar, who is currently in custody awaiting trial on serious charges, including treason and murder.

