SSPDF tells GPAA armed youth to halt alleged march to Jonglei

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) issued a 24-hour ultimatum on Thursday to heavily armed youth from Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) detected to be on an offensive move towards Jonglei state to stop the activity.

In a statement dated April 10, army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said the SSPDF Aerial Surveillance Unit has observed and detected large columns of heavily armed youth from Greater Pibor moving towards Jonglei.

According to General Lul, intelligence gathered indicated southern and eastern parts of Jonglei State could be targeted by the armed youth.

He said the army command has strongly cautioned the armed youth to halt their movement and disperse within 24 hours.

General Lul said failure to comply, the SSPDF shall deploy all capabilities at its disposal to pre-empt and avert planned large-scale offensive attacks.