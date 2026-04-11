11th April 2026

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SSPDF, SPLA-IO clash in Kapoeta North, Easter Equatoria 

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

A social media video post showed civilians fleeing the area|Courtesy

Kapoeta North, Eastern Equatoria State – 11 April 2026 – The Eastern Equatoria State Information Minister told Eye Radio that clashes took place between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the SPLA-IO in Kapoeta North this morning before calm was later restored.

He said there was an attempt by SPLA-IO forces to loot Kapoeta town, which led to shooting and the displacement of civilians.

“The SPLM-IO forces attempted to loot Kapoeta town and started shooting, causing civilians to flee,” he said.

He said the SSPDF responded and pursued the attackers into the forest.

“But the SSPDF responded and chased them away, pursuing them deep into the forest,” he said.

The minister said calm has since returned and normal activities have resumed in the area.

“As we are speaking, civilians are now back in their homes and calm has returned to Kapoeta North,” he said.

Reports on social media indicated that seven people were killed, including three SSPDF soldiers and four SPLA-IO members.

However, the minister said the state government has not yet confirmed the casualty figures.

“We have not yet gathered casualty details. We are still engaging with authorities on the ground. We cannot confirm those figures until we receive the final report,” he said.

Authorities said they are still gathering information and will release verified details once available.

The government said it is working with security forces on the ground to compile a full report on the incident.

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