SSPDF soldier kills colleague over drink, three others wounded in Giada barracks shootout

Author: Reporter | Published: 10 hours ago

SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang in an interview with to Eye Radio in Bilpam. May 15, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson).

A soldier shot and killed a colleague at Suk Haradeb, at Giada Military Barracks, west of Juba town during a quarrel over a drink, according to SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen Lul Ruai.

According to Gen Lul Ruai, the incident occurred at about 6pm on Sunday.

Responding to hostile fire, Gen. Lul said,  the “culprit’s own colleagues and soldiers from Special Forces, returned effective fire which resulted in him getting none life threatening gunshot wounds.”

As a result, Gen. Lul said “three more servicemen were shot and wounded in crossfire.”

The army spokesperson said all the wounded were rushed to Juba Military Hospital.

The suspect he said “will be treated under armed guards after which he would be arraigned before a competent District Military Court Martial.”

Gen. Lul advised members of the public to go about their businesses.

