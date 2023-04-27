27th April 2023
SSPDF soldier arrested for allegedly killing wife in Aweil

SSPDF soldier arrested for allegedly killing wife in Aweil

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

SSPDF soldiers in parade

The police in the Aweil Centre County in Northern Bahr el Ghazal have arrested an SSPDF soldier for allegedly killing his wife over a family dispute on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

That’s according to the state police commissioner, Major General Philip Madut Tong.

He said the incident happened at around 6:00 PM in Aweil Centre.

Suspect Deng Deng Akuwar, 30, is an SSPDF soldier in Division Three Unit.

He is said to have accused his 22-year-old wife, Adut Garang of having extra-marital affairs when he hit her to death.

Suspect Deng is currently being held in police custody.

Police Commissioner Madut narrated the incident to Eye Radio this morning from Aweil town.

[Philip Madut Tong SBA01]:”

“This incident happened on the 26th of this month at 6:00 pm, at Nyalga in Aweil centre. One of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces named Deng Deng Akuwar belongs to the 3rd Division and had a family issue with his wife,” said Madut.

“He [soldier] accused his wife of committing adultery with another man, and a dispute arose between them, and he took his stick and hit his wife in the head, and she died immediately,

“The deceased name is Adut Garanga 22 years old. The suspect is in police custody under section 206 of the South Sudan Penal Act 2008. I am calling on the public not to enforce the law in their hand.”

Maj General Philip Madut Tong said the police filed a murder case against suspect Deng.

