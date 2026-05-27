SSPDF says it is committed to peace amid fresh clashes

In a statement issued Tuesday from the SSPDF General Headquarters in Bilpham, Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Santino Deng Wol Chok said forces allied to the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) carried out attacks in Waat and Motot in Jonglei State, as well as Morobo County in Central Equatoria State.

“These acts represent serious violations of the ceasefire and undermine ongoing peace efforts,” the statement said.

The military leadership said the attacks came despite repeated assurances by the government that it remained committed to implementing the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), the 2018 peace deal intended to end years of civil conflict.

The SSPDF referenced an earlier communication dated May 11, 2026, in which it reiterated support for the integration of opposition forces into a unified national army.

“Regrettably, despite this continued commitment to peace, hostile actions have been recorded,” Gen. Santino said.

The army said it would maintain its current positions but warned it reserved the right to respond to aggression in self-defense under national and international law.

“Hence, all SSPDF units have been directed to remain in their defensive positions and respond to aggression when attacked,” the statement added.

The renewed violence raises concerns over the stability of the peace process, which has faced repeated delays and accusations of ceasefire violations from both government and opposition groups.

The SSPDF called on all parties to recommit to dialogue and respect the ceasefire agreement to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

“We urge all parties to recommit to dialogue and respect for the ceasefire to prevent further deterioration of the security situation and ensure lasting peace in South Sudan,” Gen. Santino said.

No immediate response was available from the SPLA-IO regarding the allegations.